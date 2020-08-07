Home

Robin Doherty

Notice Condolences

Robin Doherty Notice
Doherty Robin Sadly passed away, far too soon,
on 28th July 2020.

Much loved husband of Maureen, Loving dad of Sharon, Tricia, Robert, Joanne and the late Shaun.
Father-in-law of
Stephen, Derek and Peter.
A doting grandad and
great grandad.

"Words cannot begin to
express the loss we all feel".

Funeral Service to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday
10th August 2020 at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Robin to MIND, 15-19, Broadway, Stratford, London, E15 4BQ.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020
