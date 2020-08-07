Home

WALKDEN Roland "Nipper" Passed away in Lancaster on
28th July 2020, aged 75.

Dearly missed father of Andrew and Angela, brother of David, Robert, Lynda and Sylvia.
Father in law of Hazel and Mark. Beloved Grandad of Paris,
Robyn and Liam.

Funeral to be held at
Lancaster Crematorium, Wednesday 12th August, 11:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Foundation of Liver Research

Enquiries to Co-Operative Funeral Services. Tel 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020
