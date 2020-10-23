|
|
|
WALKER Roy John Joseph Roy passed away suddenly on the 7th October 2020 at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 70 years and will be sadly missed by many.
He was a much-loved brother of David, Margaret, Joyce and Colin. Uncle to Stephen, Kirsty, Carrie, Jennifer, Robert, David, Katrina, Adam and Lauren.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 28th October at Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Unfortunately, due to current Covid 19 restrictions attendance is by invitation only, but any donations, if desired, can be sent directly to the British Heart Foundation in memory of Roy.
Enquiries c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall.
Tel: 015395 63108
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020