ATKINSON RUBY Late of Lunesdale View
Old Moor Road, Wennington,
died peacefully at
The Conifers Nursing Home, Hambleton, on
Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 80 years.
A loving sister of Marion,
Doreen & the late Phyllis & Alice, dear aunt and good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Cancercare (Slynedales)
which may be left at the service or c/o B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, LA6 3FX,
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 10, 2020