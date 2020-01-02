|
|
|
Wilson On 22nd December 2019 in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne
Ruby
Aged 89 years,
formerly of Coulston Road.
Beloved wife of the late Andy
Wilson, loving mum of Judith,
Carol and Christopher and a
much loved mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at Lancaster Methodist Church,
Greaves Road, Lancaster on
Tuesday 7th January 2020 at
1:30pm followed by interment
in Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Alzheimers Society c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20B Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020