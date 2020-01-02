|
|
|
TURNER Ruth On 22nd December, 2019
sadly passed away peacefully at her home, aged 87 years, surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late
Bob Armistead and of the late Michael Turner, devoted mum to Brian and Kathryn, loving nana to Jane, Charlotte, Robert and Sue, great nana to Malachy, Ethan, Jackson, Jacob, Pippa, Jude and Lola, also cherished sister
to Betty and Robert.
Ruth will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
St. Luke's Church, Slyne on Tuesday, 7th January 2020
at 11.30 a.m. prior to interment in Slyne Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in her memory,
if desired, for Breath for Life may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020