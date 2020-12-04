Home

DAWSON SANDRA
(nee Rawson) Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2020
with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of Keith and
mother to Ceri and Scott,
Gran to Lucy, William,
Kaitlin, Blake and Flynn.
The service will be at the
Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on 9th December
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations gratefully
received online to
www.sjhospice.org.uk and
www.mariecurie.org.uk.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster
LA1 1XQ ( 01524 64650).
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020
