CUFFE Seamus Stephen Passed away unexpectedly at home in Lancaster on 7th September 2020, aged 46.
Dearly loved son of Patsy and Martin. Dearly loved father to Paige, Zac, Seamus, Hayleigh and Lewis. Also a dear brother, Uncle and Granddad.
Funeral service to take place
at St Josephs Church on
15th October 2020 at 13:30pm, followed by a burial at Skerton Cemetery.
Please send all floral tributes to
Co-Op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster LA1 1XQ.
01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 9, 2020