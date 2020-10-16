|
|
|
ATKINSON Sheila Anne
(née Wilkinson) It is with great sadness Sheila's family announce her death
on October 7th 2020.
Sheila was a much-loved mum
to Jonathan and Joanna, grandmother to James,
Georgina, Richard and Lottie,
sister to Dorothy and
sister-in-law to Robert.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only.
Please give donations to her supported charities of Diabetes UK or North West Air Ambulance.
Enquiries c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall.
Tel: 015395 63108
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 16, 2020