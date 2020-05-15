|
BROWN Sheila Aged 88 years of High Bentham, formerly of Ingleton and Settle, sadly passed away at
home on May 5th, 2020.
Dearly loved mother of Adrian, Martyn, Paul, and Phillippa, and an amazing Nana to all her grandchildren and her
great granddaughter.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on May 18th at 3pm.
All enquiries: B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 15, 2020