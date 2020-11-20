Home

Sheila Foulds Notice
Foulds Sheila
(Nee Haworth) On 12 November 2020,
aged 90 years.
Sheila passed away peacefully with her family at home following a fall and ongoing battle with dementia.
Devoted and dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth. Much loved mum of Janice and dear mother in law of Philip, aunt and friend.
The private funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday 25 November
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel:01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
