EWBANK It is with great sadness we
announce the death of

STANLEY

On Sunday, 11th October,
peacefully at home after
a short illness.

Loving husband of Enid,
dearly loved father of Stella and
Sonia, and a much loved
father-in-law, granda
and great granda.

The funeral service will take place at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Friday, 6th November at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to
St John's Hospice or
Marie Curie, c/o
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth,
LA5 9LB. Tel 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 30, 2020
