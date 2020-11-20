Home

EWBANK Stanley
(Stan) Enid, Stella and Sonia would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who sent cards, expressions of condolences and donations to the
St John's Hospice, Lancaster
and Marie Curie following the
sad loss of our much loved
husband and father.

Special thanks to the doctors, district nurses and pharmacy of Ash Trees Surgery;
Your Autumn Years,
St John's Hospice, Lancaster
and Marie Curie for their
tender loving care.
Much appreciation goes to
Steven Wilson of J N Wilson Funeral Service and Celebrant Helen Scholes for her fitting tribute and service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 20, 2020
