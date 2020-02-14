Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Sears On 31st January 2020, passed away peacefully with his family at his side.
STEVEN
Beloved Husband of Janet,
devoted Dad to Gary and Paul, Father-in-law to Lisa and Melissa, loving Granddad to Eve, Libby, Lucas, Ruby, Elliott and Esmae.
Funeral service to be held
11am on Friday 14th February at
St Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church, Bowerham, Lancaster followed by interment at 12 noon
in Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Ward 37
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 14, 2020
