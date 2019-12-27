Home

Stewart Gardner

Stewart Gardner Notice
GARDNER STEWART Aged 66.
Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side on
Tuesday 17th December 2019.
Dearly loved and loving
Husband of Anne;
Dearly loved and loving
Dad to James and a
devoted Grandad to Callum.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10.30am at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
St Johns Hospice via
J Mason And Son
Moor Lane,
Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 27, 2019
