ASHTON Thomas "Alan" Of Wrayton, died peacefully at home on Saturday 23rd May 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce, much loved father of Brian & daughter-in-law Audrey, loving grandad of Ian & Paul and their wives Nancy & Rachel and great grandad of Indie, Jasper & Bailey.
Alan will be sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Private interment at St Wilfred's churchyard, Melling on Friday 29th May 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please but donations in Alan's memory are for St John's Hospice which can be posted directly to :
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth, LA6 3FX 015242 41293.
