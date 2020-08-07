|
|
|
Ewan Thomas
(Tommy) Passed away peacefully on
25th July, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved husband of Angie, loving father of Louise and Shelly, an amazing grandad of Morgan, Amber and Darcy and
great-grandad of Arthur.
Loved dearly by them all.
Burial Service will be held at
St. Stephens Church, New Hutton on Monday 10th August at 10.30am.
The family would like to thank family, friends and Tommy's work colleagues for all their kind words and cards of condolence.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020