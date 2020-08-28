|
|
|
FISHER Thomas
(Tommy) On 15th August peacefully
at home aged 76 years.
The beloved husband of Lynda, very dear father of Gail and Ian, much loved grandad of Owen and Heath, dear brother of Les and
the late Pat, Margaret, Norman and Ron and a much loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Marie Curie Nurses
or St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 28, 2020