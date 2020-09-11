Home

Thomas Fisher

Notice

Thomas Fisher Notice
FISHER Thomas
(Tommy) Lynda, Gail, Ian and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for St. John's Hospice and Marie Curie Nurses during their bereavement.
They are especially grateful to Helen Scholes for her kind words and comforting service, Dr Knight at Lancaster Medical Practice, district Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses, St John's Hospice, Hospice at Home and also to Jon McVernon at Alex Willis Funeral Home for his very efficient funeral arrangements at this sad time.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 11, 2020
