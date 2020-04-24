|
|
|
KING THOMAS Sadly passed away peacefully of natural causes on 18th April 2020 aged 94 years in
Heron Hill care home, Kendal.
Formerly of High Bentham,
dearly loved husband
of the late Hilda,
much loved dad of John & Anne, father-in-law of Johnny
& the late Hella,
treasured grandad, great-grandad & great-great grandad.
A private burial will be held at Keasden Church and a memorial service for Tommy will take place at a later date.
All enquiries:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020