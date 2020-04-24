Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas King

Notice Condolences

Thomas King Notice
KING THOMAS Sadly passed away peacefully of natural causes on 18th April 2020 aged 94 years in
Heron Hill care home, Kendal.

Formerly of High Bentham,
dearly loved husband
of the late Hilda,
much loved dad of John & Anne, father-in-law of Johnny
& the late Hella,
treasured grandad, great-grandad & great-great grandad.
A private burial will be held at Keasden Church and a memorial service for Tommy will take place at a later date.
All enquiries:
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -