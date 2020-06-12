|
|
|
PREW Thomas Aged 81 years, of Priest Hutton, Carnforth and formerly of
Moor St. Kirkham.
Sadly passed away at home on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020.
Dearly loved Husband of June, much loved Father of Susan, William and Daughter-in-law Tracy. Loving Grandad to Jack and Georgina and also brother to John (Marjorie and David deceased).
Private cremation at Beetham Hall Crematorium to be arranged.
A service of Celebration
will take place later.
Donations to Parkinson's U.K
or may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd Carnforth, LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 12, 2020