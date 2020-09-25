|
WRIGHT THOMAS WALTER Tom of Ingleton, aged 79,
passed away unexpectedly in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Thursday 17th September 2020.
A very much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Tom will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service and
committal will be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired are for Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Critical Care Unit. All enquiries C/O
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane,
Ingleton
LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 25, 2020