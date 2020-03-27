Home

Westgarth Dr Trevor
(Newcastle upon Tyne) Passed away peacefully at home on 14th March 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved father of Andrew and Stephen and cherished grandad and father in law.
A private burial will take place at Prestwick Cemetery and Requiem Mass in memory of Trevor will take place at St Cuthbert's R C Church, Throckley, at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK and Tynedale Hospice.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 27, 2020
