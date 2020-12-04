|
CRAIG Veronica Mary On 28th November, peacefully
at home, aged 79 years. The beloved wife of Jack, very dear mother of Tina and Sue, mother in law of Rick and Mick and a
much-loved nana of Michael and Sophia. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 8th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St.John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020