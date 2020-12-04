Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Craig

Notice Condolences

Veronica Craig Notice
CRAIG Veronica Mary On 28th November, peacefully
at home, aged 79 years. The beloved wife of Jack, very dear mother of Tina and Sue, mother in law of Rick and Mick and a
much-loved nana of Michael and Sophia. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 8th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St.John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -