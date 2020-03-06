|
SHEARING Victor Michael
(Mike) On 28th February, 2020 at Hillcroft, Carnforth aged 83 years. Much loved dad of Paul and Simon, grandad to Jacob and Oliver
and loving partner of Cynthia.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 16th March at 12.30p.m. Family flowers only, please. Donations in his memory,
if desired, for Nerve Tumours U.K. c/o. Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel: 01524 733048
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 6, 2020