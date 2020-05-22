|
|
|
STOKES Violet Lillian Of Lancaster, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday 12th May 2020,
aged 93 years.
Much loved by all of her friends and family, Vi worked across many areas of nursing, delivering and managing NHS services, before retiring to Lancaster. In recent times she was an enthusiastic member of The Ridge Choir and Association of Retired Persons.
Due to current restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 29th May. Donations in Vi's memory should be made to the Cavell Nurses' Trust.
Any flowers and enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ (Tel. 01524 64650).
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 22, 2020