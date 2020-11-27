|
|
|
FRANCIS Wendy Ann Passed away peacefully on
15th November 2020, aged 71 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The dearly loved Sister of
Hazel, beloved Sister-in-law of Norman, much loved Auntie of Caren, Jason and the late Justin, and cherished by the rest of her Family, Graham, Harvey, Lauren, Dan, Hollie, Teddy, Caspar, Bobby, Tom, Mel, Eleanor, Sandra, Emma, Antonia, James, and her Welsh Family Norman, Rita, and the late Rita and Charlie, Marie and the late Bert, Owen, Gill, Huw, Tom, Ruby, Simon, Alison, Peter and Susie.
Private funeral service due to COVID-19 at St. Paul's Church, Scotforth, Lancaster on Friday
4th December at 12:30 p.m. followed by a burial at Skerton Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Wendy to St. John's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Lancaster LA1 1XQ 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 27, 2020