AKRIGG William
'Bill' Passed away peacefully in his
sleep on 3rd April 2020,
aged 79 years.

Loving Husband of the late Ann.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many.

'They think its all over......it is now'

Funeral service to take place at 12:30pm on Thursday 16th April
at Lancaster Crematorium.

Donations, if so desired, to be sent directly to Defying Dementia, Lancaster University.

All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
PR3 1YB. 01995 602316
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020
