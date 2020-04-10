|
|
|
AKRIGG William
'Bill' Passed away peacefully in his
sleep on 3rd April 2020,
aged 79 years.
Loving Husband of the late Ann.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many.
'They think its all over......it is now'
Funeral service to take place at 12:30pm on Thursday 16th April
at Lancaster Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired, to be sent directly to Defying Dementia, Lancaster University.
All further enquiries:
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
PR3 1YB. 01995 602316
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Apr. 10, 2020