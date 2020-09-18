|
|
|
ALLINGTON William John (John) Died Sunday 13th September peacefully at home.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother in law and friend.
Relatives would sincerely like to thank all staff at the hospice, district nurses and home care staff who, due to their outstanding commitment and care,
provided support and comfort to John and the family.
A true gentleman and
sadly missed.
All donations direct to
Animal Care, Lancaster.
A private funeral will be held at Beetham Crematorium on
24th September.
All Enquiries to
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Milnthorpe,
LA7 7BQ
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020