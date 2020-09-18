Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Allington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Allington

Notice Condolences

William Allington Notice
ALLINGTON William John (John) Died Sunday 13th September peacefully at home.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother in law and friend.
Relatives would sincerely like to thank all staff at the hospice, district nurses and home care staff who, due to their outstanding commitment and care,
provided support and comfort to John and the family.
A true gentleman and
sadly missed.
All donations direct to
Animal Care, Lancaster.
A private funeral will be held at Beetham Crematorium on
24th September.
All Enquiries to
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Milnthorpe,
LA7 7BQ
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -