BRIGGS William
(Bill) In The Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Monday 28th September 2020,
aged 92 years.
Loving husband of the late Audrey, dear partner of Jean, a much loved father of David and a loving
father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 9th October.
All enquiries to:
Preston Ireland Bowker,
Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 2, 2020