BURTON On 22nd January 2020
Peacefully in Royal Lancaster Infirmary
William Ewan (Bill)
aged 85 years of Quernmore.
The dearly loved husband of Jennifer, also a brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral service and Interment will take place at St Peter's Church, Quernmore on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Bill may be given to
St Peter's Quernmore or
The North West Air Ambulance
c/o all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 31, 2020