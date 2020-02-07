|
DIXON William
Bill Of Bentham, formerly of
Lancaster, died peacefully in
Anley Hall Nursing Home
following a brief illness on
29th January 2020 aged 92.
Beloved husband of Norma
and a splendid dad, grandad,
brother and golfer.
He will be missed very much by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 12.30.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for the
Lancaster Boys & Girls Club, formerly The Lads Club, an organisation dear to Bill's heart, which may be left at the service or c/o
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton LA6 3FX Tel: 01524241293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 7, 2020