A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
William Lambert Notice
LAMBERT On 11th January 2020
Peacefully surrounded by
his family at home.
William Raymond
(Bill)
Aged 70 years,
late of Cockerham.
Dearly loved husband of Ann,
loving dad of Richard, Daniel and Carla, also a devoted grandpa, brother and uncle.
Funeral service and interment at
St Michael's Church, Cockerham
on Monday 20th January 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Bill may be given to St John's Hospice or Cockerham Parish Hall
c/o all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020
