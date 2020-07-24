|
|
|
Pye On 12th July
Unexpectedly
William Marsland
(Will)
Aged 56 years, of
Ashton with Stodday,
loving father of Georgia and Scarlet and also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and
friend of many.
Funeral service and interment
at Christ Church, Glasson
on Friday 24th July 2020
at 11am. Due to current restrictions regrettably,
only 30 are allowed in church,
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
in memory of William may be
given to Great North Air Ambulance Service and
Coniston Mountain Rescue Team.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791 347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 24, 2020