PYE William Georgia, Scarlet and family
would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all their cards, kind messages of sympathy and for donations received during the sudden passing of their Dad, 'Will'.
Also to Coniston Mountain
Rescue Team, the Great North
Air Ambulance and all who
helped on the day.
To Rev Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting ministrations and finally to Andrew Wainman for his guidance and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 7, 2020