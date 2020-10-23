|
|
|
VAN LAERE Willy Passed away peacefully at
The Sands Nursing Home on
12 October 2020, aged 82 years.
Loving father of David, Louise & Kate, father-in-law to Kevin & Joe, and grandad to his much
loved granddaughters
Olivia and Bethany.
Private funeral service on Friday 23rd October at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Online donations can be made via http://www.donnasdreamhouse.
co.uk/
Enquiries: Coop Funeralcare, Westgate Tel 832365
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 23, 2020