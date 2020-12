Or Copy this URL to Share

1949- 2020 Alan Schroeder, 71, of Denver died October 21. Professor Schroeder was a longtime UW educator who taught natural resource economics, negotiation, and ag law, and served the state through his Cooperative Extension work, especially in conflict resolution. He is mourned by his wife, family, and colleagues.



