1934- 2020 Alfonzo Martinez, 85, of Laramie died March 18. Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m. and Funeral Liturgy at 1:00 p.m July 25th at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church.



Donations may be made to Laramie Soup Kitchen, St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, or to the American Diabetes Association.



Due to Covid, the family understands if you're uncomfortable in attending.



