Allen "Neil" Taylor 1944- 2020 Allen "Neil" Taylor 76, passed away June 7, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Neil was born May 22, 1944 in Hugo, Colorado to Ralph and Sarah (Clodfelter) Taylor. Raised in Karval, Colorado, after graduating from Karval High School, he attended Colorado State University obtaining a bachelor degree in Animal Science.



Neil met his love, Susan Griffith while at CSU, the couple married July 27, 1968. They celebrated 41 wonderful years together before her passing in 2009. In 1970 they took an adventure to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to manage a sheep ranch. Neil loved to tell stories and show slides of their time in Alaska.



During his 27years as shepherd for UW Animal Science Department, he educated hundreds of 4-H, FFA, and collegiate livestock judging teams. Neil was heavily involved in Albany county's 4-H program mentoring young people in sheep selection and production. He coached 3 Wyoming state champion wool judging teams After retiring in 2003 Neil and Sue raised Columbia sheep in Hillsdale,Wyoming.



Neil is survived by his children: Todd (Lynnette) Taylor, Arlington, WI; Heidi (Tracy) Collins, Prairie City,SD; and Amy (Steve) Jungwirth of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Jessica, Hannah, Justin, Hayden (Taylor); Ross and Shane (Collins). Siblings: Alice Parker, Rie Palmer, Mary Simmons, Nelson Taylor.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Sarah, his wife Sue, and sister Daisy Parker.



A celebration of life is planned for the afternoon of July 5th at the Albany County Fairgrounds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store