Allen "Neil" Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen "Neil" Taylor 1944- 2020 Allen "Neil" Taylor 76, passed away June 7, 2020 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Neil was born May 22, 1944 in Hugo, Colorado to Ralph and Sarah (Clodfelter) Taylor. Raised in Karval, Colorado, after graduating from Karval High School, he attended Colorado State University obtaining a bachelor degree in Animal Science.

Neil met his love, Susan Griffith while at CSU, the couple married July 27, 1968. They celebrated 41 wonderful years together before her passing in 2009. In 1970 they took an adventure to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to manage a sheep ranch. Neil loved to tell stories and show slides of their time in Alaska.

During his 27years as shepherd for UW Animal Science Department, he educated hundreds of 4-H, FFA, and collegiate livestock judging teams. Neil was heavily involved in Albany county's 4-H program mentoring young people in sheep selection and production. He coached 3 Wyoming state champion wool judging teams After retiring in 2003 Neil and Sue raised Columbia sheep in Hillsdale,Wyoming.

Neil is survived by his children: Todd (Lynnette) Taylor, Arlington, WI; Heidi (Tracy) Collins, Prairie City,SD; and Amy (Steve) Jungwirth of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Jessica, Hannah, Justin, Hayden (Taylor); Ross and Shane (Collins). Siblings: Alice Parker, Rie Palmer, Mary Simmons, Nelson Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Sarah, his wife Sue, and sister Daisy Parker.

A celebration of life is planned for the afternoon of July 5th at the Albany County Fairgrounds.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved