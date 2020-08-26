Anna May Vicchy 1937- 2020 Anna May Vicchy, a longtime resident of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 18, 2020 surrounded by family.
Ann was the eldest of two children born to Joseph A. and Ada May Schaaf on September 2, 1937 in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she spent her childhood. She attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College and graduated in 1959 with a BS in Physical Education and a minor in English. While attending college she met Frank J. Vicchy and the two were married in 1959.
Ann taught physical education and coached gymnastics in the Erie School District and then at Davey Junior High School in Kent, Ohio. The family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in the summer of 1972 where Ann taught physical education in secondary schools. She also coached gymnastics at Sheridan High School. The family eventually settled in Laramie in 1975. Ann was the assistant volleyball coach at the University of Wyoming and a secondary P.E. teacher. Late, she worked as the assistant swim coach for the University of Wyoming women's program before becoming the head coach in 1978. She held that role for nearly 10 years and built lifelong relationships with student-athletes and connected with them throughout the years. In 1984 she was named the High-Country Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Additionally, Ann served on the NCAA Rules Committee and is recognized as a pioneer of women's athletics by the University of Wyoming, Ann was an active member of the Cowboy Joe Club.
After her coaching career, Ann went into the private sector as a successful real estate broker in Laramie. She founded Aspen Real Estate of Laramie which is still active today. As a Realtor and business owner Ann was a member of and served on several boards including Laramie Board of Realtors, Special Olympics, The UW Symphony, Rotary club, United Way, Cowboy Joe Club, UW Student Athlete program, as well as 25 years with the Red Cross. Ann also taught Real Estate Community Enrichment classes, competed in the Senior Olympics, volunteered for numerous events, and generously donated to various community fundraisers.
Many remember her for giving away event schedules for various UW athletic teams, delivering donuts to local business's on Groundhog Day, providing Christmas trees and wreaths to new Laramie homeowners, and other acts of kindness grounded in bettering the community of Laramie.
Ann's love for her children and family was beyond measure. Her family always remained her first priority. She took care of her mother's sister, Aunt Ruth, until she passed at the age of 99. She cared for her mother until she passed at the age of 94. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She enjoyed sending them care packages, phone calls, long weekend visits, and especially taking them to Disneyland on several occasions. She was an avid gardener for years and had the best tomatoes. She loved the outdoors and spent many enjoyable years with her family camping, she also liked to go hiking, rock climbing, boating, riding her bike, walks around her neighborhood and playing racquetball.
Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph R. (Linda) Schaaf of Louisville, KY, her five children, Jill (Dennis) Heimpel of Mesa, AZ; Kim Vicchy of Ketchikan, AK; Wendy (Regan) Smith of Powell, WY; Robin Vicchy of Laramie; Mike (Kristiana) Vicchy of Parker, CO; and her five grandchildren.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, Ivinson Mansion, on September 7th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the Rotary Club of Laramie, Cowboy Joe Club, Shriner's Children's Hospital
, Salt Lake City or The Arizona ALS Chapter.