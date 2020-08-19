Art "A W" Smith 1932- 2020 Arthur W. Smith, born May 10, 1932, departed his loved ones, Wed., 08-12-2020 in Springdale, AR where he has resided with his wife, Dixie Lee Rodgers-Smith since their marriage, January 3, 1996. He is survived by his wife, his son and daughter; Terrance Smith & Sharlene Lalk, four grandchildren; Rebecca Mae, Daniel, Max, Ian, 4 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings; E. Joe Smith, Cecil L. Smith & Cormal McMahan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Smith Sr., and Ova Mae Newberry Smith and the mother of his children Donna Jean (Hofferber) of Laramie, WY and 9 of his siblings, Jim Smith, Nola Harvey, Lovella Harvey, Ruth Ball-Boyd, Boyd Smith, Ray Jr. Smith, Doris Hester, Lee Smith, Mary Cobb.Art lived in Laramie, WY for 40 years after serving in San Diego CA as a Navy Corpsman where he met his first wife. He then continued to serve in the Naval Reserve and Wyoming National Guard before retiring from military service Over the years Art was an active member of the American Legion and Loyal Order of Moose.