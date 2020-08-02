Bret Lee Vance 1964- 2020 While Bret's passing on April 13, 2020 left those behind filled with sorrow, it also reveals a legacy of noble work and human goodness by a bright, kind, witty man whose simple presence brought joy to most who knew him and to all who loved him.



Bret was born on November 29, 1964 in Sheridan County, Wyoming, where he spent his toddler years, often at the ranch of his maternal grandparents, Walt and Annie Belish. Bret's precociousness was expressed through multiple talents, an adventurous lifestyle, and a belief in doing good. His early work ranged from stints on his grandad's ranch and oil rigs on Alaska's north slope to elk hunting guide in the remote wilderness. Eventually Bret settled into a life-long career as a firefighter and EMT in Laramie, Wyoming, working his way from a first responder to a Division Chief; a perfect match for his intelligence, leadership and teamwork skills. Bret also enjoyed riding his Harley, playing his guitar, snowboarding, reunions with family, and trail running. He was a writer, artist, songwriter, and an accomplished musician.



He was a tough, but quick-to-laugh man who frequently could find humor in difficult situations. Bret spent countless hours rock climbing at Vedauwoo with his wife, closest friend, and love of his life, Jennifer Hanft. Bret married Jennifer Hanft in 2009 in Laramie, Wyoming, where they were living at the time of his death.



Bret was very proud of his sons, Anthony and Sean and was a loving and devoted father. Anthony Vance was born in 1984 with first wife, Sammie Renfrow, and Sean Vance was born in 1989 with second wife, Cindy Russell. Along with his wife, Jennifer and his son, Sean, Bret is survived by his mother, Pennie Belish Vance; brother Trent Vance and his family, Susan, Zach and Cody; sister Chelsey Vance and her son Weston Beadle; Uncle El Belish and his family Sue, Zach and Rachael; Aunt Pam Belish Roadifer and her family, Wayne, Greg and Bryan; granddaughter Aspen Elizabeth Russell, and grandmother Annie Belish.



Bret was also dearly loved by his father-in-law, Sheldon Hanft, sister-in-law, Melissa Anderson and her children, Zach and Zoe. Bret was preceded in death by grandparents, Walt Belish and Bub and Marie Gibson, and Bret's son, Anthony.



All are welcome to the Memorial Service on August 7, 2020, at Washington Park, Laramie, Wyoming, at 10:00 a.m. The service will be streamed live on the firefighters' Wyoming Local Assistance State Team Facebook page. To protect our city's first responders, as well as Bret's family, and other attendees, the family requests that those who attend wear masks and observe safe distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store