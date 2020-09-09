1/1
Bruce Schwindt
Bruce Schwindt 1955- 2020 Bruce Roland Schwindt was born June 7, 1955 in Scottsbluff, NE to Roland Ivan Schwindt and Martha Schaneman Schwindt. He passed away August 31, 2020 in Loveland, CO due to a head injury from a fall.

Bruce grew up working on the family farm in Torrington, WY. At the University of Wyoming Bruce met Teri Christine Belmain and they were married in Torrington, WY on September 30, 1978.

Bruce spent his life working as a Journeyman Electrician and Investing in Real Estate. He conceptualized, developed, and marketed an electrical Energy Saving Device for home use. He and his wife, Teri, began investing in Real Estate when they were first married. They were able to retire at age 50 because of their real estate investments. They loved spending their summers in Wyoming and winters traveling Arizona in their RV.

Bruce and Teri loved camping, shooting, and hunting. They shot and competed in muzzle loader events extensively. They also enjoyed the history of muzzle loaders, mountain men, and traveling to various Rendezvous'. Both of them set several National records in competitions across the United States.

Bruce and Teri explored over 40 states, traveled to various parts of Mexico and traveled to Antiqua and Costa Rica.

Bruce is survived by his wife Teri, his brother Gary Lee (Susan) Schwindt, a great niece, Gabrielle Schwindt, and a great nephew, Nicholas Schwindt, and multiple extended family members and muzzle loading friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Roland Ivan Schwindt and Martha Schaneman Schwindt, a nephew Thaddeus Schwindt, and his special companion, Flint.

A celebration will be held September 19, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Dept. Station #4 (WYColo), 3987 State Hwy 230, Laramie, WY 82070. Donations may be made to NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
