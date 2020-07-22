1/1
Carla Lou Cole
1938 - 2020
Carla Lou (Schad) Cole 1938- 2020 Carla Lou (Schad) Cole, born March 1, 1938, in Bridgeport, NE, to Carroll J. Schad and Eva Augusta (Warford) Schad. She spent her early years in Guernsey, WY where she graduated high school. During high school her interests were cheerleading, Jobs Daughters and being a majorette. After graduation she attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. It was there she met the love of her life and lifetime dance partner, Jim "Lefty" Cole. They married on July 20, 1958. They had three children Kelly, Jana and Curt. Carla was a stay at home mom and proud of that fact. She was the stabilizing force while moving numerous times during Lefty's employment with Peter Kiewit Sons Construction Company. Their 21st move was to the Deerwood Ranch in 1982 after Lefty retired from the Kiewit company moving on to the new venture of ranching and ranch life. It was at the ranch they witnessed seven grandchildren grow up, as well as their great grandchildren. In 1992 Carla joined her daughter Jana and daughter-in-law Lisa in a partnership operating The Country Junction in Centennial. Being part of growing a business from the ground up was one of her finest accomplishments. In 1994 Carla and Lefty purchased the Vee Bar Guest Ranch offering the opportunity to many of their grandchildren to work side-by-side with them in growing that business. Carla also spent many hours coaching and participating on the quarter Horse circuit with her two granddaughters Kari and Mollee. She loved watching sports and particularly sports involving her grandchildren were of special joy to her. She was a UW sports fan and took great delight in following the teams to bowl games and tournaments. In the last few months, while living in Laramie, she was blessed to have many caregivers help her in her journey. Special thanks to those who helped. Her number one caregiver was her husband, Lefty, who took great pride in taking care of her. They always talked about how lucky they were and counted their blessings every day.

Carla is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lefty Cole, a sister Kay Campbell, children Kelly (Lisa) Cole, Jana (Rich) Wilson, and Curt Cole; seven grandchildren, Kari Kilmer (Brent), Meagan Higbee (Eric), Mollee Gilgen (Ben), C.J. Cole, Coleton Wilson (Kelsey), Schad Wilson (Hannah), and Tucker Cole (Jaci); great grandchildren: Bailey Kilmer, Jasper Kilmer, McKayla Kilmer, Cash Gilgen, Shiloh Gilgen, Haylee and Sammie Gilgen, Addie Cole; as well as nieces and nephews.

We would like to invite friends and family to an ice cream social, in honor of Carla, Sunday afternoon, July 26, from 3:00-5:00. The Social will be held at the Hay Barn on Deerwood Ranch.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of Laramie in Carla's name.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hay Barn on Deerwood Ranch
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
What wonderful memories of Carla and Lefty cutting the rug at every event we attended where there was dancing. Never shy to show their love for each other. Blessings to the family and especially to Lefty.
Joe and Diana Devine
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Blessings and lifting up from the Greatest Spirit for your family in the days to come.
The Hoeck family. Ken, Linda, Dennie
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
She was a wonderful lady, great wife, very special mother, and great friend to all who were lucky enough to know her. She will always have a special place in my heart and Carol's. Kirk and Carol Campbell
Kirk Campbell
Friend
