Carla Lou (Schad) Cole 1938- 2020 Carla Lou (Schad) Cole, born March 1, 1938, in Bridgeport, NE, to Carroll J. Schad and Eva Augusta (Warford) Schad. She spent her early years in Guernsey, WY where she graduated high school. During high school her interests were cheerleading, Jobs Daughters and being a majorette. After graduation she attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. It was there she met the love of her life and lifetime dance partner, Jim "Lefty" Cole. They married on July 20, 1958. They had three children Kelly, Jana and Curt. Carla was a stay at home mom and proud of that fact. She was the stabilizing force while moving numerous times during Lefty's employment with Peter Kiewit Sons Construction Company. Their 21st move was to the Deerwood Ranch in 1982 after Lefty retired from the Kiewit company moving on to the new venture of ranching and ranch life. It was at the ranch they witnessed seven grandchildren grow up, as well as their great grandchildren. In 1992 Carla joined her daughter Jana and daughter-in-law Lisa in a partnership operating The Country Junction in Centennial. Being part of growing a business from the ground up was one of her finest accomplishments. In 1994 Carla and Lefty purchased the Vee Bar Guest Ranch offering the opportunity to many of their grandchildren to work side-by-side with them in growing that business. Carla also spent many hours coaching and participating on the quarter Horse circuit with her two granddaughters Kari and Mollee. She loved watching sports and particularly sports involving her grandchildren were of special joy to her. She was a UW sports fan and took great delight in following the teams to bowl games and tournaments. In the last few months, while living in Laramie, she was blessed to have many caregivers help her in her journey. Special thanks to those who helped. Her number one caregiver was her husband, Lefty, who took great pride in taking care of her. They always talked about how lucky they were and counted their blessings every day.
Carla is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lefty Cole, a sister Kay Campbell, children Kelly (Lisa) Cole, Jana (Rich) Wilson, and Curt Cole; seven grandchildren, Kari Kilmer (Brent), Meagan Higbee (Eric), Mollee Gilgen (Ben), C.J. Cole, Coleton Wilson (Kelsey), Schad Wilson (Hannah), and Tucker Cole (Jaci); great grandchildren: Bailey Kilmer, Jasper Kilmer, McKayla Kilmer, Cash Gilgen, Shiloh Gilgen, Haylee and Sammie Gilgen, Addie Cole; as well as nieces and nephews.
We would like to invite friends and family to an ice cream social, in honor of Carla, Sunday afternoon, July 26, from 3:00-5:00. The Social will be held at the Hay Barn on Deerwood Ranch.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of Laramie in Carla's name.
