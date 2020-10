Or Copy this URL to Share

1958- 2020 Carmin Wilson Hardy, 62, of San Diego, California died October 12. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 Highway 287, Lafayette, CO.Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

