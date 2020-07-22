Carolyn Jean Woodward 1944- 2020 Carolyn Jean Woodward (Cronberg) was born to Fred and Jean Cronberg May 27, 1944 in Laramie Wyoming. She passed away May 17, 2020 in El Centro, California.



Carolyn attended schools in Medicine Bow, Wyoming and Laramie, Wyoming. She graduated from University Prep High School in Laramie, Wyoming in 1962. She continued her education at the University of Wyoming and business school in Denver, Colorado.



She returned to Medicine Bow where she met and married James Woodward on August 27, 1966. They had one daughter. She was a stay at home mom who kept busy with her daughter's school activities, community activities and later taught preschool.



In 1989, she and her family moved to El Centro, California. She went back to school at Imperial Valley College where she earned a certificate in Early Childhood Education. She worked for a short time at a preschool. Soon after, her grandchildren were born. She took care of them so her daughter could continue working. Taking care of them was one of her greatest joys.



Carolyn is survived by her husband James, daughter Lisa Brown, son in law Steven, granddaughters Allison and Hayley Brown all of Imperial, CA, her brother Chris Cronberg of Tucson, Arizona.



Carolyn was cremated and will be returned to her beloved Wyoming for burial at a later time.



