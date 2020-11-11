Charlotte Rae Spear 1932- 2020 Charlotte Rae Spear, 88, of Laramie, WY passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born in Grant, NE to her parents, Ray and Ruth Eppler.
As a young child, she moved to Sybille Canyon, WY, where her parents homesteaded. Charlotte attended a one room schoolhouse on the ranch and the teacher lived with them. When she got to Junior High they moved into Laramie, WY.
Charlotte married Doug Bird. They had a daughter, Valerie, and were later divorced.
On November 10, 1956 she married Patrick Spear in Fort Collins, CO. Their son Mark was born to this union.
She had many interests that included cooking, sewing, flower gardening, hunting, fishing, traveling, and bowling.
She worked for the Albany County School District as a cook in the lunchroom for over 20 years. She loved her lunch lady friends. They would meet for lunch once a month until just a few years ago.
Sewing was one of her hobbies. She made many quilts and clothes, some without a pattern and they fit.
Traveling and bowling were her passion, which took her to many, many places across the U.S., where she brought home lots of photos, memories and awards.
We all have heard of the great camping trips that they took with family and friends, whether it was in the backyard, in the wilderness, or Alaska. She looked forward to each of them.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Patrick; parents; son-in-law, John; son, Rick; and daughter-in-law, Kathy.
Surviving her are her son, Mark (Robi) of Moorcroft, WY; daughter, Valerie of Laramie; four grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com
to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.