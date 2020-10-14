Chris Glenn Floy 1956- 2020 Chris Glenn Floy, of Laramie, WY, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020. After a six-year fight with cancer, Chris was at home surround by his family when he took his last breath here on earth. As we remember Chris and his life's legacy we start from the beginning.
Chris was born during a snowstorm on April 19, 1956, just north of Pine Bluffs, in Golden Prairie, WY, to Howard "Ross" and Bernice Floy. Chris was raised on a ranch in northwest of Pine Bluffs and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1974. After graduation Chris attended the Denver Institute of Technology where he earned his degree in Architectural Drafting. Thereafter, in 1976, Chris moved to Laramie, were he worked for J.T. Banner & Associates, Inc. A few years later Chris met his lifelong love, Laurie Lynne Keating, and in 1980 they were married in Laramie at the United Presbyterian Church. While building their life and family in Laramie, Chris and Laurie had two little cowboys, Cactus and Colter.
Chris loved the mountains, which he said spoke to his soul. So, it is no surprise that Chris enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed hunting camp, where he was the supreme organizer and camp manager to all who ventured to come along. And it was in the fall of 1986, after moose hunting season was over, Chris begin to work for the University of Wyoming. Chris worked for the University of Wyoming for over thirty-one years, as a Senior Construction Design Contract Specialist. Chris retired from the University in May of 2018.
Upon retirement, Chris did the things he loved most - projects. The biggest project Chris began during his retirement was the design and construction of The Red Barn. His inspiration for the barn came from his childhood days when he would go to the brandings at the Floy Homestead, and his memories of the beautiful gambrel barn that was there. The completed barn is a perfect representation of Chris' ingenuity, determination, perseverance, and grit.
After many years of teaching and training his sons the cowboy way, Chris began chauffeuring his sons to junior rodeos throughout both WY and CO. And it was in 1996, when Chris' oldest son started high school that Chris' love and passion for high school rodeo began. Over the next eighteen years Chris devoted much of his time and energy to high school rodeo, not just in Laramie, but all over the state of Wyoming. It was not until 2014 when Chris permanently relinquished the reigns of the Laramie High School Rodeo Club.
As a member of First Christian Church, Chris knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and believed Jesus died on the cross for his sins. In addition to his salvation and steadfast faith in the Lord, Chris had an unmatched strength and valor that carried him through the last six-years. In fact, Chris had the strength of both mind and spirit that enabled him to encounter all of life's challenges with firmness. Chris was a cowboy; he was worth his salt; he was a mighty man of valor. As we remember Chris and his life's legacy, we rejoice in knowing Chris was met in heaven by Jesus, who was riding a horse towards him, and said, "Welcome home Chris, welcome home. Let's go ride and I'll show you this beautiful place I have prepared just for you."
Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Howard "Ross" Floy and Bernice Floy (Steinmark) of Pine Bluffs, WY, and his sister, Jodi Howton of Dix, NE; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Keating.
Chris is survived by his beautiful wife Laurie Floy of Laramie, WY; his two grown cowboys, Cactus (Lindsey) Floy of Powell, WY, and Colter (Justina) Floy of Laramie, WY; his four delightful granddaughters, Catelynn and Kindyle Floy of Powell, WY, Leica and Everly Floy of Laramie, WY; his two brothers, Dwayne (Deena) Floy of Cheyenne, WY, Clinton Floy of Ault, CO; his two sisters, Vickie (Doyle) Eggli and Zelma (Edward) Thompson, both of Pine Bluffs, WY; his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Keating; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Keating; his brother-in-law, George Farr all of Albuquerque, NM; as well as many nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at The ROCK Church, 402 Corthell Rd, Laramie, WY. A reception will immediately follow. Pastor Mike Berry of First Christian Church will be presiding over the service. Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home will be handling funeral arrangements. A graveside service will be held at the Pine Bluffs Cemetery on a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers include significant men in Chris' life: his two little brothers Clint Floy and Dwayne Floy; childhood friend, John Glenn; and ranching buddies Tony Shifflett and Mark Swanson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chris Floy High School Rodeo Memorial Fund, which has been setup at UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
