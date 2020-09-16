Cindi Scott 1949- 2020 Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
To attend virtually follow the zoom link posted below her obituary on www.montgomerstryker.com
Born October 4, 1949 in Minden, Nebraska. Died February 6, 2020 at age 70 in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming due to cancer.
Cindi Scott, the second of three daughters, was born Cynthia Marie Christensen to parents Ferdinand and Marile Christensen.
George Scott (Scotty) and Cindi were married June 14, 1992 in Laramie, Wyoming where they continued their home together on the plains that she loved.
Cindi was well known by her friends and family as one who would reach out to others by letter writing with her caring thoughts and beautiful penmanship. Even struck with MS, she did what she could for others. As a great home maker, she was always hospitable and generous. Her husband will always remember her as being the kindest person he ever met, and adds: "She loved the slot machines, adopted every kid, had a green thumb, she was old fashioned, modest, private, loved animals and a good hamburger." He also will remember the trips they both took together traveling the entire Oregon Trail. Cindi loved Wyoming and all its' history, even composing her own stories some of which were locally published.
Cindi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Preceeding her in death are her baby son Ronald, her father Ferdinand Christensen Jr., brother-in-law Jack Harding, and her beloved step-son Benjamin Scott.
Cindi is survived by her husband of over 27 years; Mother Marile Christensen; Sisters Carmen Harding, Marile (Loyal) Jessey; Daughter Loriel Barnes, granddaughter Jade Barnes; Sister-in-law Ellen Westbrook; Nephews Ronald (Ronda) Harding, Christopher (Loushell) Jessey, Randy Harding; Nieces Cheryle Harding, Jacque Harding Raymond, Rhonda Harding, Amber (Johnny) Bergson, Tana (Thad) Sullivan, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.