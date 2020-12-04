Darla Jane (Hansen) Geyer 1968- 2020 Darla Jane (Hansen) Geyer, 52, passed away November 29, 2020 in Maybell, Colorado. Darla was born to James and Shirley (Shmidl) Hansen on April 22, 1968 in Bozeman, Montana. Darla attended Bosler Elementary School, Laramie Junior High, where she learned to play the violin, graduating from Buffalo High School in Buffalo, Wyoming in 1986. After her high school graduation, she was a Rotary Exchange Student in Deutsche Oberschule Swakopmund, South Africa. It was an experience that she treasured and thought of often, wanting to go back some day with her daughter. Darla later graduated with honors from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colorado majoring in English Literature.



She married Joseph Geyer on September 14, 2002 and they were blessed with a daughter, Katelyn Marissa Geyer, on August 12, 2004. Darla always said Katelyn was the most perfect thing in her life and she loved her dearly. She cherished the time they spent together, especially kayaking, fishing, hiking and other activities such as visits to the zoo.



Darla had many interests which included debate team in high school, orchestra, 4-H (she was very proud of her turkeys), art, fishing, kayaking, skinning rattlesnakes that she killed, camping, and shooting sports (which she was quite good at).



Preceding her in death is her father James Hansen. Darla is survived by her daughter Katelyn Geyer of Canon City, Colorado; Companion John Cook of Maybell, Colorado; Mother Shirley Hansen, Laramie, Wy; siblings David (Shawnay) Hansen, Laramie; Douglas Hansen, Laramie; Donella (Brian) Romero, Laramie; nieces Erin Hansen, Jamie Hansen, Hope Romero and a nephew James Romero.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Laramie Valley Chapel, 4801 Quarterhorse Drive, Laramie, Wyoming



Memorial contributions can be made to: Cowboy Country District 5440 Rotary Youth Exchange, 913 35th Street, Cody, WY 82414



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store